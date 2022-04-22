Sponsored Content
IAEA Director-General Chief Grossi Will Lead Assistance Mission to Ukraine’s Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine threatens the country's nuclear security. The country has many nuclear power plants and Russian troops were entrenched in Chernobyl until a few weeks ago. To maintain nuclear safety efforts at Chernobyl, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director-General of the IAEA, will lead an assistance mission to Ukraine’s Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.
The IAEA will provide the operator with a wide range of radiation monitoring equipment, such as radionuclide identification devices and dose rate meters, during its first mission to Chernobyl. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Jason Minshull, Public Domain
The war in Ukraine threatens the country's nuclear security. The country has many nuclear power plants and Russian troops were entrenched in Chernobyl until a few weeks ago. The staff responsible for nuclear safety in the Chernobyl NPP exclusion zone and the reactor itself were targeted.
To maintain nuclear safety efforts at Chernobyl, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will lead an expert mission next week to Ukraine's Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). This action will help prevent the danger of a nuclear accident during the current conflict there. …
