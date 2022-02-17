Explore Spring in Charming Bratislava after the Pandemic with the Twin City Liner

After the Twin City Liner had to stop all trips in autumn due to the Corona pandemic, spring trips to Bratislava can now already be booked from March 2022.

To date, more than 1.7 million passengers have travelled with the Twin City Liner. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gugerell / CC0

From Saturday, March 5, 2022, the Twin City Liner will again offer spring trips to Bratislava on Saturdays and Sundays. The official start of the season is subsequently scheduled for April 8, 2022.

Experience spring in Bratislava

Central Danube's Twin City Liner takes passengers directly from Schwedenplatz in Vienna to Bratislava's Old Town.

On board the new high-speed catamaran, passengers can experience a unique cruise and the spring awakening in the charming capital of Slovakia.

Numerous sights await visitors in Bratislava: St. Martin's Cathedral, Bratislava Castle, the Old Town with its magnificent palaces from the 18th century, the legendary Michael Gate from the 13th century and, of course, the Old Town Hall. Numerous restaurants and cafes invite you to linger, especially in beautiful spring weather.

The sailing times of the spring trips in March have been chosen to be suitable for families - ideal for a weekend trip to our Slovakian neighbors.

Departure from Vienna on Saturdays and Sundays is at 10:30 am, arrival in Bratislava at 11:45 am. Return is at 4:30 pm, arrival in Vienna is at 6:00 pm.

Season start on April 8, 2022

The official start of the season will be on April 8, 2022, when the Twin City Liner will once again offer up to six daily trips to Bratislava.

Travel in comfort with the new Twin City Liner

The Twin City Liner offers 250 seats and shuttles from the boat station at Schwedenplatz on its regular route between Vienna and Bratislava.

In addition, event trips to Budapest and Esztergom/Visegrád are planned again this year in November and December.

On board the new fast catamaran, the Captain's Lounge on the upper deck, which has comfortable seating and permanently installed tables, can be reached conveniently via an interior connection.

The main deck impresses with premium seating. On both decks there are modern charging stations for electronic devices as well as WLAN.

The best seats on the ship can already be booked now

One-way tickets from just 22 euros.

In the 2022 season, the popular and strictly limited "Red Ticket" will again be available for only 22 euros (Economy Plus category). Single price per route and person: 22 euros (Red Ticket), 31 euros (Main Deck Economy), 48 euros (Captain's Lounge). Family promotion: 2 children or 2 teenagers up to the age of 17 travel free of charge when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

Tickets for the Twin City Liner can be booked by phone at +43 (0) 904 88 00 or online.

Travel regulations

An FFP2 mask must be worn on board the Twin City Liner (except for children up to the age of 6 and persons who cannot reasonably be expected to wear one for health or disability reasons).

Entry into Slovakia without subsequent quarantine is currently only possible for fully immunized persons (14 days and max. 9 months after the 2nd vaccination dose). Registration via eHranica is still required prior to travel.

