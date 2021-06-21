Sponsored Content
Vienna - Bratislava: Twin City Liner Resumes Operations
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 08:15 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
After a short season in 2020, the Twin City Liner has resumed its operation to offer another type of connection between Vienna and Bratislava. You have a meeting in Bratislava around noon? The Twin City Liner will provide you with a new travel experience.
The Twin City Liner has resumed its operation between Vienna and Bratislava. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gugerell / CC0
The Twin City Liner has started its new season on June 19, 2021. Every Saturday, Sunday and on holidays, trips to Hainburg and Bratislava will be offered. From August 1, 2021, there will then be a changeover to the complete schedule with three round trips daily to the Slovakian capital. All trips can already be booked now. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Covid-19 in Austria: What Applies Now? (June 10)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content