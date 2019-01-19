New Twin City Liner to Connect the Danube Metropolises of Vienna and Bratislava

To date, more than 1.7 million passengers have travelled with the Twin City Liner in the last twelve years. / Picture: © Wien Holding GmbH / Central Danube

Around 7 million euros have been invested in the new vessel.

The shipyard's specialised personnel completed the construction of the new fast catamaran in around 62,000 working hours. To this end, 25 tonnes of aluminium were processed and 60 square metres of window glass were used.

Although the new ship is growing only slightly in both length and width, the new Twin City Liner offers space for up to 250 passengers.

The higher passenger capacity is essentially achieved by a modern and sophisticated seating concept and by enlarging the upper deck.

The aluminium catamaran will definitely be a real eye-catcher. Its modern, streamlined design fascinates and sets new standards in inland navigation.

Already in October 2017, Central Danube, a company of Wien Holding and Raiffeisenlandesbank NÖ-Wien, commissioned the construction of the new Twin City Liner.

The new fast catamaran is now on its way from the Isle of Wight to Vienna and will arrive in the federal capital at the end of January.

The Twin City Liner has been connecting the two Danube metropolises Vienna and Bratislava (Slovakia) by water since 2006.

With a journey time of around 75 minutes, the Twin City Liner departs daily from the ship station City am Schwedenplatz in the direction of Bratislava.

To date, more than 1.7 million passengers have travelled with the Twin City Liner in the last twelve years. Around 145,000 passengers were carried in 2018.