Covid-19 in Austria: What Applies Now?
Lifestyle & Travel › Food & Drink ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
As of today, June 10, Austria faces fewer restrictions. While the curfew for restaurants is being extended to 12 a.m. now, even fewer restrictions will be in place in July. Read more about what applies now below.
Austria is slowly but surely returning to old habits that have almost as little restrictions as before the Covid-19 crisis. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / KF (Transfered by Fg68at), Public Domain
After months of many strict restrictions that affected the Austrian population and the people living in Austria quite heavily, the summer of 2021 will hopefully be the light at the end of the tunnel.
With July 1, 2021, most of the restrictions will fall, while with today, June 10, the following measures will be valid:
Retail
- Only 10 square meter must be made available per customer
Restaurants
- Guests will still have to show a valid negative test result, proof of vaccination or confirmation of having had Covid-19 (3-G rule) - in addition, on-site self-testing will also continue to be possible
- A maximum of 8 adults (plus underage children) per visitor group will now be allowed indoors - with no restriction to different households
- In the outdoor area, a maximum of 16 adults (plus underage children) per visitor group is now permitted - without restriction to different households
- No obligation to wear masks in the outdoor area
- Curfew is extended to 12 a.m.
- Minimum distance between groups of visitors (not between tables) will be reduced to 1 meter
- Tight-fitting mouth-nose protection for employees in direct contact with customers, if proof of vaccination or recovery or a negative test proof for the respective intended validity (PCR test 72h, antigen test 48h, controlled self-test 24h) can be provided - otherwise FFP2 mask obligation
Accommodation
- Guests must continue to present a valid negative test result, proof of vaccination or confirmation of Covid-19 disease on arrival (3-G rule) - in addition, on-site self-testing will also continue to be possible
- Minimum distance between groups of guests has been reduced to 1 meter
- Catering of guests analogous to the regulations of the catering industry, whereby members of a group of guests are treated the same as persons living in the same household
- Wellness operations analogous to the regulations for wellness and leisure facilities, whereby members of a group of guests are treated the same as persons living in the same household
Recreational establishments
- Closing time is extended to 12 a.m.
- In closed rooms only 10 square meter must be made available per customer - applies also to spa facilities
- Excluded from the 10 square meter rule are establishments where space is usually occupied for the duration of the use of the service (rides)
- Only a minimum distance of 1 meter must be maintained from persons not living in the same household
- Tight-fitting mouth/nose protection for employees in direct contact with customers, if proof of vaccination or recovery or weekly negative test evidence (self-tests on site do not count as evidence) can be provided - otherwise FFP2 mask obligation
- Catering of guests analogous to regulations of the catering trade
Events
- Attendees must still provide a valid negative test result, proof of vaccination, or confirmation of Covid-19 disease prior to the event (3-G rule) - on-site self-testing will also be possible
- Number of participants for events with assigned seating (cinemas, concerts, cabaret, seminars)
- Indoor area: 1,500 people (now 75 percent maximum capacity of the venue possible)
- Outdoor area: 3,000 people (now 75 percent maximum capacity of the venue possible)
- Private events such as weddings or birthday parties continue to not be considered events with assigned and designated seating
- Number of attendees at events without assigned seating:
- Indoor: 50 people
- Outdoor area: 50 people
- Occasional markets can be held again as early as the beginning of June 2021
- The minimum distance between groups of visitors at events will also be reduced to 1 meter
- FFP2 mask obligation only in the indoor area of events
- Tight-fitting mouth-nose protection for employees in direct contact with customers if proof of vaccination or recovery or weekly negative test evidence (self-tests on site do not count as evidence) can be provided - otherwise FFP2 mask obligation
- Catering of visitors analogous to gastronomy - except for events without assigned seating, here no consumption of food and beverages is allowed
Trade and public fairs
- Visitors to trade fairs will still have to show a valid negative test result, proof of vaccination or confirmation of having been infected with Covid-19 (3-G rule) - in addition, self-testing will also be possible on site
- Capacity restrictions in closed rooms have been reduced to 10 square meter of visitor space per visitor
Special regulations for travel buses and rehearsals
- If a valid negative test result, proof of vaccination or confirmation of having been exposed to Covid-19 can be shown (3-G rule), no capacity limits will apply for travel buses or amateur rehearsals (e.g. music, choir)
