Expats in Austria Give Host Country Its Worst Ranking Yet

Despite Austria’s great quality of life, expats aren’t happy. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Simon Matzinger [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

The 2019 Expat Insider Survey, published by the Expat Network InterNations, ranks Austria in the bottom half of the overall ranking for the first time since the survey began in 2014.

"Austria drops 13 places from 24th out of 68 countries in 2018 to 37th out of 64 in 2019’s overall ranking: a fall which can be partly attributed to its similar drop in the Family Life Index (from…