Expat Survey: Vienna for Expats Highly Attractive and Newcomer-Friendly
Published: Yesterday; 07:30 · (Vindobona)
A study commissioned by the City of Vienna confirms that four out of five international professionals and executives who came to Vienna had a good or very good start. 93.9 percent confirm the city's high international attractiveness, 89.3 percent would recommend Vienna as an expat destination.
76.5 percent of the participating expats value Vienna's cultural offerings.
"In addition to the high popularity of Vienna as a cosmopolitan city, we are particularly pleased with the great feedback on the work of our consulting center, the Expat Center. In the course of the survey, 99 percent of those surveyed said they were satisfied with our consulting work there," said Gerhard Hirczi, Managing Director of the Vienna Business Agency.
"This high level…
