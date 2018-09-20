Sponsored
Article Tools
Expats in Austria: "You will never be able to make local friends"
Published: September 20, 2018; 15:50 · (Vindobona)
We would like to share with you some of the findings of the Expat Network InterNations on the well-being of expats in Austria. Although these differ in some respects considerably from other annual reports, they also contain survey results which are a common thread in most studies. These include the fact that the quality of life is perceived as very high, but on the other hand intercultural communication and establishing friendships is perceived as very difficult.
Expat life in Austria: "Healthy but not happy" / Picture: © InterNations GmbH - The Expat Insider 2018 survey reportThis article includes a total of 1137 words.
The Expat Insider Survey was published for the fifth time this year.
The number of respondents reached a new record high. In total, 18,135 expats from across the globe took part in the survey.
They represent 178 nationalities and are living in 187 countries or territories, from over 1,600 participants in Germany to one each in Greenland and Equatorial Guinea, providing a…
Fast News Search