Expat Advise: How Does the Austrian Tax and Social Security System Work?
Published: Yesterday; 12:30 · (Vindobona)
If you are moving to Vienna as an expat or are already living here with employment income and want to find your way around the complicated Austrian tax and social security system, Vindobona recommends attending an interesting event organised by the Vienna Business Agency and Deloitte Austria.
Expatriates are invited under the title "First Orientation for Expats - General Austrian Tax and Social Security Conditions" for a presentation to learn more about general Austrian tax and social security conditions.
Tax experts from Deloitte will give an overview of tax and social security issues and will give advise regarding employment in Austria, especially filing due dates…
