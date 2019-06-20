Sponsored
Article Tools
Elisabeth Gürtler Receives United States Friendship Award
Published: Yesterday; 09:40 · (Vindobona)
Austrian entrepreneur Elisabeth Gürtler-Mauthner (69) received the Cultural Icon Award in acknowledgement of her achievements and long friendship with the United States of America from US Ambassador Trevor Traina.
Ambassador Traina and Elisabeth Gürtler / Picture: © U.S. Embassy Vienna / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)This article includes a total of 289 words.
Elisabeth Gürtler-Mauthner is the daughter of the trading entrepreneur Fritz Mauthner and spent a large part of her childhood in Tyrol.
The enthusiastic rider and former successful dressage rider studied economics at the University for World Trade in Vienna (now WU Vienna University of Economics and Business).
After her father's death in 1988, she became a co-owner of…
Fast News Search