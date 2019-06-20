Article Tools

Elisabeth Gürtler Receives United States Friendship Award

Published: Yesterday; 09:40 · (Vindobona)

Austrian entrepreneur Elisabeth Gürtler-Mauthner (69) received the Cultural Icon Award in acknowledgement of her achievements and long friendship with the United States of America from US Ambassador Trevor Traina.

Ambassador Traina and Elisabeth Gürtler / Picture: © U.S. Embassy Vienna / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

Elisabeth Gürtler-Mauthner is the daughter of the trading entrepreneur Fritz Mauthner and spent a large part of her childhood in Tyrol.

The enthusiastic rider and former successful dressage rider studied economics at the University for World Trade in Vienna (now WU Vienna University of Economics and Business).

After her father's death in 1988, she became a co-owner of…

This article includes a total of 289 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
The Lipizzaners - What Links Austria and Slovenia Together (May 7)
The Concordia and the Fête Impériale Summer Balls Are Upcoming: 'El tango te espera!' (May 24, 2018)
Vienna's Glittering Summer Balls: The Concordia Ball and the Fête Impériale (May 28, 2015)
Spanish Riding School of Vienna Celebrates its 450th Anniversary (May 28, 2015)
Read More
WU Vienna University of Economics and Business, George S Patto, Irina Bindlechner, Cultural Icon Award, Vienna Opera Ball - Wiener Opernball, Sacher Hotels, US Embassy Vienna, Trevor Traina, Lipizzan Horses - Lipizzaner, Spanish Riding School - Spanische Hofreitschule, Elisabeth Guertler, Operation Cowboy, Peter Guertler
Featured
U.S. Embassy in Vienna, Austria
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador to Austria: H.E. Mr. Roberto Betancourt Ruales
Trevor Traina Accredited as New US Ambassador in Vienna
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter