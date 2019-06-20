Elisabeth Gürtler Receives United States Friendship Award

Ambassador Traina and Elisabeth Gürtler / Picture: © U.S. Embassy Vienna / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

Elisabeth Gürtler-Mauthner is the daughter of the trading entrepreneur Fritz Mauthner and spent a large part of her childhood in Tyrol.

The enthusiastic rider and former successful dressage rider studied economics at the University for World Trade in Vienna (now WU Vienna University of Economics and Business).

After her father's death in 1988, she became a co-owner of…