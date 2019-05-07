Sponsored
The Lipizzaners - What Links Austria and Slovenia Together
Published: May 7, 2019; 17:25 · (Vindobona)
The Lipizzan horses are to become cultural heritage. After decades of dispute, Slovenia and Austria submit the Lipizzaner breed to UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage. This was declared by Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and her Slovenian colleague Miro Cerar after signing a joint declaration in Going in Tyrol. The application should be submitted by March 2020 with the aim of enrolment by 2021.
A Lippizaner horse being led out of the Spanish Riding School, Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / GNU Free Documentation License.
Karin Kneissl met the Slovenian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Miro Cerar in Going am Wilden Kaiser on 6 and 7 May 2019.
The Foreign Ministers used the bilateral meeting in Tyrol to sign a joint declaration on the planned multinational UNESCO submission "Traditions of Breeding Lipizzan horses".
This is the result of intensive discussions between Austria and…
