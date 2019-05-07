The Lipizzaners - What Links Austria and Slovenia Together

A Lippizaner horse being led out of the Spanish Riding School, Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / GNU Free Documentation License. [GFDL (https://commons.wikimedia.org/ wiki/Commons: GNU_Free_Documentation_License,_version_1.2)]

Karin Kneissl met the Slovenian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Miro Cerar in Going am Wilden Kaiser on 6 and 7 May 2019.

The Foreign Ministers used the bilateral meeting in Tyrol to sign a joint declaration on the planned multinational UNESCO submission "Traditions of Breeding Lipizzan horses".

This is the result of intensive discussions between Austria and…