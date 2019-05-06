UNESCO - Austria Awarded Two More World Heritage Sites

Soon Austria will have 12 World Heritage Sites, including the Grossglockner High Alpine Road (Grossglockner Hochalpenstrasse) / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Sander Hoogendoorn from Gouda, Holland [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

From the results of a working discussion between Mechthild Rössler, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre in Paris, and Gernot Blümel, Federal Minister for the EU, Arts, Culture and the Media, it is clear that Austria will probably receive the following World Heritage Sites at the next meeting of the World Heritage Committee, which will take place from 30 June to 10 July in Baku, Azerbaijan.

1) The "Historical Centre of Vienna", Cultural World Heritage, which is currently on UNESCO's "Red List" of endangered World Heritage Sites, is to be preserved as a World Heritage Site.

2) The "Danube Limes", part of the former border of the Roman Empire in Austria, Germany, Hungary and Slovakia, to be included in UNESCO's World Heritage List at the next World Heritage Committee meeting. This is the part of the former border of the Roman Empire that once passed through Austria, Germany, Hungary and Slovakia. This transnational submission was submitted as a joint project under the auspices of Hungary.

3) The "Grossglockner High Alpine Road", a technical jewel and showcase model for the integration of technology, nature, environment, infrastructure and tourism, which will also be included in UNESCO's World Heritage List at the next World Heritage Committee meeting. In addition, the World Heritage Committee will decide on the inclusion of the "Grossglockner High Alpine Road". The technical jewel, designed and built by Franz Wallack in 1930-1935 as the "School of Seeing", is located in the Hohe Tauern National Park. It is a showcase model for the integration of technology, nature, environment, infrastructure and tourism.

The director of the World Heritage Centre, Mechthild Rössler, was impressed by the initiative of the Austrian Federal Government: "Gernot Blümel has recognised the relevance of cultural heritage and is intensively committed to its protection and preservation. Thanks to the efforts of the Austrian Federal Government, the discourse with UNESCO has resumed - I am delighted about that."

Gernot Blümel: "We want to preserve the World Cultural Heritage for Vienna and, as the Federal Government, will do everything in our power to do so. If it is necessary, we will also take legal measures, as I stressed once again to Director Mechthild Rössler in a personal conversation. Our clear goal is for Vienna to remain a World Heritage Site and not be deprived of its status at the forthcoming World Heritage Committee meeting. Director Rössler assured me in our conversation that the intensive commitment of the Federal Government will be seen and heard and will also be taken into account in the decisions at the next World Heritage Committee meeting".

"It was a pleasure for me to talk to Director Rössler about the Danube Limes and the Grossglockner High Alpine Road, and unlike in Vienna, our cooperation with UNESCO is excellent. The keys to this were open discussions with all participants and the serious and active involvement of the International Council for Monuments from the very beginning".