The Concordia and the Fête Impériale Summer Balls Are Upcoming: 'El tango te espera!'
Published: 22 minutes ago; 18:00 · (Vindobona)
Two glittering summer balls are upcoming: The Concordia Ball (June 8, 2018) in Vienna City Hall and the Fête Impériale (June 29, 2018) in the Spanish Imperial Riding School. The Concordia Ball has been one of Vienna's most sparkling and exclusive events for over 150 years. The Fête Impériale is famous for its opulent and imaginative decorations, and is held once again.
The Concordia and the Fête Impériale Summer Balls Are Upcoming: 'El tango te espera!' / Picture: © Presseclub Concordia
The ball season in Vienna reaches its peak in January and February, but people also dance keenly in the city in summer.
The press club Concordia invites guests to its traditional ball in Vienna City Hall on June 8, 2018.
At the 2018 Concordia Ball, tango is waiting for you! Passionate tango culture will be combined with the very best of Viennese ball tradition under the…
