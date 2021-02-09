Coronavirus in Austria: What Are the New Rules?
As of February 8, the Austrian COVID-19 measures have been relaxed again. The exit restrictions apply again only from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. However, there are still contact restrictions. Retailers, schools and museums are allowed to open again, although only under stricter conditions. Body-related service providers such as hairdressers are also allowed to offer their services again, but only on presentation of a negative PCR or antigen test result.
The new rules have been in effect since Feb. 8, according to what is known as the "4th COVID-19 Protective Measures Ordinance".
How long they will be in effect remains to be seen.
In two weeks, the government plans to evaluate the measures. Then they will also talk about possible further relaxations. At the same time, it is emphasized that tighter regulations are also possible if the figures deteriorate again.
Extension of the FFP2 obligation
In future, the FFP2 obligation will apply everywhere where mouth/nose protection was previously mandatory.
in public places in closed rooms at events that are currently permitted (e.g. funerals).
Workplaces are excluded from this. Here, the lprevious obligation will continue to apply in principle.
Distance
In all public places - indoor and outdoor - a minimum distance of two meters must be maintained.
This does not apply to persons living in the same household, life partners not living in the same household, individual close relatives and individual important reference persons.
Exit restriction from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Important exceptions:
- Averting imminent danger to life, limb or property.
- Care and assistance for persons in need of support, family duties
- Meeting the necessary basic needs of daily life
- Professional and educational purposes
- Individual sports, walks (physical and mental recreation)
- Unpostponable official and judicial appointments
A maximum of 2 households are allowed to meet between 06.00 and 20.00 - a maximum of 4 adults with their supervising children.
Retail
All stores will be open, maximum opening hours from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- An area of 20 m2 must be available per customer. (previously: 1 customer per 10 m2)
- FFP2 obligation
- Shopping centers: no loitering/dwelling in general areas, no consumption of food and beverages, only that of stores is counted as area here.
Services - access tests for body-related services
All services can be offered again.
However, body-related services (e.g., hairdressing, massage, pedicure) may only be accessed upon presentation of a negative PCR or antigen test result.
- The test (time of sample collection) must not be older than 48 hours.
- Individuals who were infected with COVID-19 in the past six months and have since recovered are exempt from mandatory testing. FFP2 obligation or, if this is not possible due to the nature of the service, other suitable protective measures.
An area of 20 m2 must be available per customer, and an area of 10 m2 must be available for service operations close to the body.
Recreation
Museums, libraries and archives are opened (restriction of 1 visitor per 20 m2, FFP2 mask obligation)
Animal parks and botanical gardens will also be reopened (observance of distance of at least 2 meters, FFP2 mask obligation)
Schools
Opening after the semester break:
- Full regular operation for elementary schools
- 2-day shift operation in secondary schools I and II
- Mask obligation (FFP2 from 14, MNS from 6) and regular testing
Increased administrative penalties
Administrative fines for disregarding the minimum distance of two meters and the FFP2/MNS obligation will each be increased to 90 euros.
More information
Free Coronavirus Antigen Tests in Austria's Pharmacies
Austrian Corona Measures Explained in 17 Languages