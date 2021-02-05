Sponsored Content
Austrian "Stopp Corona" App Connected to Other EU Countries
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The "Stopp Corona" app by the Austrian Red Cross goes international. The app has been connected to EU-wide data matching and will thus communicate with currently 11 other warning apps. This allows for an interconnected warning system that is important for travel abroad within the European Union.
The "Stopp Corona" app developed by the Austrian Red Cross can now be used abroad as well. / Picture: © Österreichisches Rotes Kreuz (ÖRK) / Thomas Holly Kellner
The "Stopp Corona" app by the Austrian Red Cross has been connected to the EU-wide data matching service, which the European Commission set up in cooperation with EU states in October 2020.
An update to the app enables cross-border exchange of alerts. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Covid-19 in Austria: New Rules Apply From February 8 (February 2)
Linz Mayor Luger Will Not Introduce Any Further COVID-19 Regulations (September 4, 2020)
Red Cross Austria on Corona: Situation is Stable (March 4, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content