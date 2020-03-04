Red Cross Austria on Corona: Situation is Stable

The Austrian Red Cross has already carried out more than 500 infection transports and 800 coronavirus sample collections.

The work of the Red Cross relieves the hospitals and the affected persons. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Eybl, Plakatmuseum Wien/Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0

Today, the Austrian Red Cross drew a first interim assessment of the corona deployment.

The Red Cross has been deployed since January.

The Red Cross paramedics carried out a total of more than 500 infection transports in …

