Covid-19 in Austria: New Rules Apply From February 8
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austria's federal government has announced a slight relaxation of the current lockdown. Shops and schools will reopen under certain requirements, but penalties for disregarding measures and and entry into Austria will be tightened. The aim of the government is to contain the current virus mutations from the UK and South Africa.
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz explains the new Covid-19 measures applying from February 8, 2021. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
Austria's federal government announced new measures that will be implemented as of February 8, 2021.
The lockdown will be suspended, but the new measures are slightly stricter than what was known from before the current shutdown.
The most important points of the new rules comprise the following:
Retail:
- FFP2 mask obligation for customers and a minimum of 20 square meters per customer;
- Strict rules for shopping centers (as in December).
Close-body services:
Customer access only with negative Covid-19 test, which must not be older than 48 hours.
Schools:
- Elementary school with face-to-face classes;
- Pupils in schools that are not elementary schools have shift work (2 days per shift per week);
- Face-to-face teaching only for those who take a Covid-19 test, otherwise distance learning;
- Tests take place at school.
Cultural institutions:
Museums, galleries, zoos open same strict restrictions as in retail.
Private meetings:
During the day only possible with another household.
Exit restriction:
Exit restrictions remain from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. .
Tightening:
- The penalties for disregarding the Covid-19 measures are increased.
- Entry into Austria will be tightened.
- The goal is to contain the South African variant as regionally as possible (contact tracing, quarantine, environmental testing).
