Sponsored Content
WKO: Lockdown Extension a "Blow For Domestic Trade"
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Once again the Austria's Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO) does not entirely support the federal government in its decision to extend the lockdown and cancel the opportunity to escape the lockdown with a negative Covid-19 test. The WKO demands plans for the affected companies and aid for the suppliers indirectly affected by the crisis.
Austria's Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO) sees the lockdown extension as a blow against domestic trade. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Robert Schediwy [CC BY-SA 3.0]
After the recent announcements of the cancellation of the so-called "free-testing", a method which after a negative Covid-19 test would result in an escape of the lockdown for the tested person, and the extension of the lockdown until at least January 24, Austria's Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO) demands plans for the affected companies.
"Not being able to have yourself tested in order to escape the lockdown and thus having to accept a further extension of the lockdown means another heavy …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Lockdown Continues Until January 24 (January 4)
WKO Heads Demand Clear Plan for Path to Normality (December 18, 2020)
WKO Heads: "Lockdown Hits Companies With Full Force" (November 16, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content