WKO Heads: "Lockdown Hits Companies With Full Force"
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:05 ♦ (Vindobona)
The new lockdown will once again shut down Austria's economy in its entirety. The heads of the Austria Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO) emphasize the importance of financial support for companies by the government and of a well functioning education for children despite school closings.
The heads of Austria's Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO) are worried about the economic situation of domestic companies with regard to the second lockdown. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Robert Schediwy [CC BY-SA 3.0]
"The lockdown is acceptable for health reasons, but is hitting the domestic economy with full force. This makes it all the more important to support the companies and give them a clear perspective," say WKO President Harald Mahrer and WKO Secretary General Karlheinz Kopf. …
