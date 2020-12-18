Sponsored Content
WKO Heads Demand Clear Plan for Path to Normality
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: December 18, 2020; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
The heads of Austria's Federal Economic Chamber demand a clear plan that shows a step-by-step path to normality. They demand regular mass testing, where negative test results are connected to more freedoms. According to them, the lockdown immediately after Christmas will hit many companies particularly hard.
WKO President Mahrer (in the picture) and Secretary General Kopf demand a clear plan for path to normality after the lockdown. / Picture: © WKO Austrian Chamber of Commerce
"We are anything but pleased about the country's renewed shutdown. Three things are most important now: First, that there is quick and unbureaucratic help for the affected companies. Second, that this lockdown takes effect and noticeably slows down the incidence of infection. Thirdly, and this is the most important point, that there is a clear plan by spring for how we can move step by step toward normality with regular mass testing," says Harald Mahrer, President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO). …
