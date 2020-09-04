Linz Mayor Luger Will Not Introduce Any Further COVID-19 Regulations
The Mayor of Linz announced that the city will not introduce any further regulations concerning the Coronavirus even though the city is now marked with the color yellow at the traffic light system. Present regulations will stay.
With the introduction of the Corona traffic light system which shows riskier areas in Austria, the cities Linz, Vienna, Graz and the district Kufstein are marked with the color yellow.
In those regions, it is recommended to introduce stricter regulations as for example a mandatory mask wearing in all shops.
Mayor Luger however criticizes that a transparent, traceable and legal base concerning the choice of the colors is missing.
As there is no legal foundation, it is only seen a recommendation.
The city council cannot understand that the city was marked with yellow as the cases of Corona infections are decreasing in Linz.
Today, 4 September the city has officially 59 infected persons which are 0.03% of the city's population and 218 people are in quarantine.
Moreover, the previous seven day average of positive tested persons in Linz is 12.64 in 100,000 inhabitants. In many other cities is the number much higher, as in Innsbruck (53) and Mattersburg (48).
Currently there is also no patient who is at an Intensive Care Unit.
"These figures clearly show that Linz is not a Corona hotspot. It is therefore incomprehensible that Linz is classified as yellow [...].", says Mayor Luger.