New Entry Regulations for Austria
Austria's government announced a new version of entry regulations, which aim to prevent the spreading of Covid-19 mutations in the country. The new measures include weekly tests and pre-registration for commuters. The new regulation will be valid from February 10, 2021.
In the future, a negative PCR or antigen test result (not older than 72 hours) must also be presented upon entry with mandatory ten-day quarantine - which is currently required due to the infection situation from all neighboring countries. As before, this can be confirmed with a medical certificate.
Alternatively, a negative test result issued in Austria will also be recognized in the future, e.g. from a test lane or a pharmacy; self-tests may not be used for this purpose.
If no test result can be presented upon entry, a test must be carried out immediately, at the latest within 24 hours.
The negative test result must be presented in the event of an inspection, whereby an inspection can take place anywhere.
The mandatory ten-day quarantine must still be started; however, it is still possible to end it early after the fifth day by testing negative again.
Another change in regulation will be implemented for commuters.
In the future, regular commuters must also carry a negative PCR or antigen test result no older than 7 days when entering the country from countries with high infection rates.
Commuters are defined as persons who enter the country at least once a month for professional, personal, or educational purposes.
Electronic registration by means of pre-travel clearance will also be required for commuters.
They must re-register each time their data changes, but in any case after 7 days.
Commuters who enter the country less frequently than once a week will register each time before entering the country.
Online registration for commuters is mandatory as of Wednesday, February 10. Pre-registration can be done as early as Sunday, February 7.
If online registration is not possible, in exceptional cases a printed form can be filled out and handed in at a checkpoint.
Due to the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, entry from the UK will be treated as equivalent to entry from a third country. This means that entry is generally prohibited, with the exception of EU citizens, professional travelers and students.
There are still no entry restrictions for travelers from countries with low infection rates, as long as they have been staying in these countries or in Austria continuously for the past 10 days.
As before, entry without restrictions is possible under certain conditions - for example, in the case of unforeseeable, postponable reasons in the family circle that are particularly worthy of consideration, or if absolutely necessary medical services are required.