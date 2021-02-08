Free Coronavirus Antigen Tests in Austria's Pharmacies: How Does It Work and Where Are You Getting Them?
Approximately 450 Austrian pharmacies are now offering free coronavirus antigen tests. Following is how it works and a list of all participating pharmacies.
As of today, Monday, February 8, 2021, there is the possibility to be tested for Corona virus free of charge by means of rapid antigen tests in pharmacies throughout Austria.
The test results can be used, for example, as free tests for body-related service providers, if the results are not older than 48h.
Due to the high demand, it is absolutely necessary to book the tests in advance by telephone.
And this is how the free test in the pharmacy works:
Be sure to register by phone for an appointment at the pharmacy of your choice.
Bring your e-card (health insurance card) - if available - to your test appointment, as this will be used for identification.
The smear test will be performed by a pharmacist in compliance with the necessary protective and hygienic precautions.
Antigen tests are used, which have a CE marking and have been designated by the manufacturer for a nasopharyngeal swab.
In case of a negative test result, you will receive a test confirmation from the pharmacy, which, if it is not older than 48h, is valid as a free test for body-related service providers.
If there is a positive test result, please self-quarantine and call 1450 and a report will be made to the health department by the pharmacy.
Corona testing is an important pillar of the strategy to combat the pandemic and can restore a sense of normalcy and freedom to people in many aspects of daily life. "Pharmacists are very keen to make the best possible contribution to this," announces the Austrian Chamber of Pharmacists.
Testing is an essential tool for containing the pandemic.
The pharmacies listed below will conduct FREE COVID-19 antigen testing on symptom-free individuals.
Testing is available by appointment only by calling the pharmacy.
The list of all approximately 450 public pharmacies that offer FREE COVID-19 antigen testing as a specialty can be found here.
This is a pilot project that will be gradually expanded.