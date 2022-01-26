Brussels: Schallenberg Attends Ukraine Crisis Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers
Foreign Minister Schallenberg attended a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels. The meeting, which U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also attended virtually, focused on the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine. Read about the meeting and watch an interview with Foreign Minister Schallenberg.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg: "Everything is on the table. But I warn against committing yourself to individual keywords when it comes to sanctions." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / 7th Army Training Command from Grafenwoehr, Germany, Public Domain
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg recently attended the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.
At the meeting of EU foreign ministers, talks focused on the extremely tense situation in Ukraine and possible EU sanctions against Russia.
Other topics at the meeting included the postponed elections in Libya and the situation in Syria, Sudan and Mali.
