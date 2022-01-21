Advertise with Vindobona.org

Schallenberg on Russia's Aggression Toward Ukraine: "Dialogue where possible. Clear lines where necessary."

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:15 ♦ (Vindobona)

Foreign Minister Schallenberg gave a speech in the Austrian National Council in which he addressed the current tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Read what the foreign minister warned about the situation.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg: "You can't negotiate with tanks and missiles." / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Johannes Zinner

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg spoke in the National Council about the tense situation between Russia and Ukraine in view of the deployment of roughly 100,000 Russian troops on the Ukrainian-Russian border.

“This is a march that by no means falls into the ‘exercise’ category. Moscow has built up a massive threat. But you can't negotiate with tanks and missiles or–as Secretary of State Tony Blinken put it–‘with a gun to Ukraine's head,’” said Foreign Minister Schallenberg. …

Vladimir Putin, USA, Ukraine, Security, Sanctions, OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, NATO, Moscow, Kiev, Joe Biden, EU European Union, Diplomacy, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Antony Blinken, Alexander Schallenberg
