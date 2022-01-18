Russia-Austria Relationship: "A Window of Opportunity"
Against the backdrop of a simmering military-technical conflict between Russia and the West in Ukraine, Russian bilateral ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky says Russian-Austrian ties in the sphere of culture and science have traditionally been "the trump card in relations between the two states."
In an article for the Russian Foreign Ministry's Diplomatic Academy, "Diplomatic Service and Practice," Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky describes Russian-Austrian relations as "a solid foundation and a window of opportunity."
Lyubinsky notes at the outset that despite relations between Russia and the European Union being at a low point, Russian-Austrian bilateral relations are generally stable and continuous at the current stage, while at the same time asking what this "exclusivity" is based on, and whether it opens an additional window of opportunity? …
