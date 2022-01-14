Sponsored Content
Russia: Authorities Liquidate Memorial, One of the Country's Most Respected Human Rights Groups
Published: Yesterday; 14:32
The Russian authorities' move to extinguish one of the oldest and most influential human rights groups in the country, demonstrates their relentless determination to end ongoing human rights work in Russia. Memorial's independent institutions outside Russia continue to exist.
"The liquidation of Memorial NGOs is a harsh blow to human rights protection in Russia" said the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Definite1ymaybe, CC BY-SA 4.0
In November 2021, the Russian Prosecutor's Office filed a motion to dissolve Memorial and its entities active regionally in Russia.
The Supreme Court finally carried out the dissolution in late December 2021. …
