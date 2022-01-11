Resumption of the Vienna Nuclear Talks with Iran and Two New Ladies

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: January 11, 2022; 23:56 ♦ (Vindobona)

Negotiations on reviving the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers are already continuing in Vienna. Two new representatives from Germany and the United Kingdom joined the talks at the start of the current round of negotiations. Find out who they are.

The flag of Iran, also known as the Three-Coloured Flag: In a kind of mid-term review of the last round of negotiations, participants had praised the constructive atmosphere, but at the same time complained about a lack of momentum in the talks. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / [Public Domain]

Negotiations on reviving the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers are already continuing in Vienna.

In a kind of mid-term review of the last round of negotiations, participants had praised the constructive atmosphere, but at the same time complained about a lack of momentum in the talks.

Iran's chief negotiator in Vienna, Ali Bagheri Kani, said the key to the talks' success was the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

Two new representatives from Germany and the United Kingdom joined the talks at the start of the current round of negotiations.

On the one hand, this is the new Political Director at the German Foreign Office, diplomat Tjorven Bellmann.

On the other hand, this is Stephanie Al-Qaq, Director of the Middle East and North Africa Department at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

Tjorven Bellmann will in future steer German foreign policy within the framework of the EU's Common Foreign and Security Policy. 

