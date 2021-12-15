Iran and IAEA Reach Agreement on Replacing Surveillance Cameras at Karaj Facility

Published: Yesterday; 18:15

After a hiatus of several months, Iran has agreed to allow the IAEA to resume monitoring a nuclear technology facility (centrifuge production site) in Iran's fourth-largest city of Karaj. In June, the facility had been the target of an act of sabotage allegedly involving Israel.

Mohammad Eslami, Vice-President and Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), who replaced Ali Akbar Salehi on August 29, 2021. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Tasnim News Agency, CC BY 4.0

The IAEA will soon install new surveillance cameras at Iran’s Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop under an agreement reached today by Grossi and the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami.

The cameras, to be installed in coming days, will replace those that were removed from the Karaj facility earlier this year. …

Security, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Nuclear Energy Industry, Mohammad Eslami, Karaj Facility Iran, JCPOA Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Ali-Akbar Salehi, AEOI Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
