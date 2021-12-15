Portrait: Who Is Robert Malley, the Old and New U.S. Lead Negotiator of the Iran Nuclear Talks?
Sponsored Content
In 2021, Robert Malley was appointed U.S. Special Envoy for Iran, which means he is once again the lead negotiator for the U.S. in the Iran nuclear talks. Read about Mr. Malley's career and his efforts to limit Iran's nuclear activities.
U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / International Peace Institute, CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)
Robert Malley was chosen by U.S. President Joe Biden to be the U.S. Special Envoy for Iran in January of 2021.
As such, he has been tasked with negotiating limits on Iran’s nuclear program, specifically a return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) also known as the Iran nuclear deal. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Hostage Diplomacy: While Iran Nuclear Negotiations Are Underway in Vienna, Tehran Continues to Hold Two Austro-Iranians Captive (December 14)
Who Is Kazem Gharib Abadi, Iran's Former Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna? (December 13)
Iran Nuclear Talks In Vienna To Be Continued (December 9)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria