Iran Nuclear Talks In Vienna To Be Continued
Sponsored Content
Negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program and a return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are set to continue in Vienna. Read about the ongoing effort to save the Iran Nuclear Deal.
Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and lead negotiator for the Iran nuclear talks, Ali Bagheri Kani (left), meeting with IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi (right) in Vienna. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
The EU, which is coordinating the negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program, has announced that the seventh round of talks will continue in Vienna.
This comes after recent talks were suspended, and the diplomats returned to their respective countries to consult with their governments.
The talks are aimed at saving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran Nuclear Deal, that was agreed to in 2015. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria