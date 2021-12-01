Blinken Thanks Austria for Hosting Iran Nuclear Deal Talks
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked Austria for hosting the Iran nuclear deal talks on his first call with his Austrian counterpart, Foreign Minister Linhart. Read about this and what else Blinken and Linhart talked about on their first call.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken: "Austria is a key partner, and we agreed on the vital importance of the transatlantic relationship for the security and prosperity of Europe, the U.S., and the world." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Department of State, Public domain
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart recently had their first phone call as counterparts. …
