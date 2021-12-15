Iran's Chief Negotiator at the Nuclear Talks Bagheri Kani Met Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 08:54 ♦ (Vindobona)

Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani (54), Iran's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and lead negotiator at the Vienna talks met with Austria's Foreign Minister Mag. Alexander Schallenberg.

Ali Bagheri Kani (left), lead negotiator at the Vienna talks met with Austria's Foreign Minister Mag. Alexander Schallenberg. / Picture: © Ministry of Foreign Affairs of I.R. Iran / BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

Ali Bagheri-Kani, who is in Vienna for the purpose of seeking the lifting of sanctions and the continuation of the JCPOA - Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, continued his consultations in a meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister, Alexander Schallenberg, just before the weekend.

In the meeting, which was also attended by Iran's Ambassador to Vienna, Abbas Bagherpour Ardekani, and Secretary General of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, Peter Launsky Tieffenthal, …

