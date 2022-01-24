European Leaders Take Unified Position Against Russian Aggression Against Ukraine
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:41 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Several heads of state - including Ursula von der Leyen, Jens Stoltenberg, Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz, Mario Draghi, Charles Michel and Polish President Andrzej Duda, representing the Chairmanship of the OSCE - took part in a virtual meeting organised by the President of the United States Joe Biden, on Russia’s continued military build-up in and around Ukraine and its implications for European and international security.
Also NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg took part in a virtual meeting organised by Joe Biden on Russia’s continued military build-up in and around Ukraine and its implications for European and international security. / Picture: © NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization
The meeting included NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Polish President Andrzej Duda, representing the Chairmanship of the OSCE, as well as the President of the European Council Charles Michel and …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Austria's Position on the Russia-Ukraine Conflict (January 22)
Schallenberg on Russia's Aggression Toward Ukraine: "Dialogue where possible. Clear lines where necessary." (January 21)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Olaf Scholz, Nuclear Proliferation, NPT - Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, NATO-Russia Council, NATO, Mario Draghi, Jens Stoltenberg, Emmanuel Macron, Charles Michel, Boris Johnson, Arms Control, Andrzej Duda, Russia, Ukraine, Ursula von der Leyen, Zbigniew Rau, OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe