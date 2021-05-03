Sponsored Content
Austria's Museums Welcome Guests with Special Offer
Sponsored Content
Austria's Federal Museums are going strong into the summer. After various lockdowns in the recent months, the museums have announced to once again issue a Federal Museums Card campaign. More information about how it works and the prices can be found below.
The Kunsthistorisches Museum (Museum of Art Histroy) in Vienna is only one of many museums that can be visited with the Federal Museums card. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / GNU Free Documentation License. [GFDL (https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Commons:GNU_Free_Documentation_License,_version_1.2)]
After a year characterized by the the Covid-19 pandemic, various lockdowns and closures, Austria's Federal Museums have reinstalled the Federal Museums Card campaign.
As in the previous year, the Austrian Federal Museums and the Austrian National Library, together with the Federal Ministry of Arts and Culture, will again offer a low-cost Federal Museums Card in 2021. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Jewish Museum Vienna Opens "Herzls Töchter - 100 years WIZO. Viennese Women for Israel" (February 24)
Leopold Museum Receives Historically Significant Klimt Painting (November 26, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Weltmuseum Wien, Klaus Albrecht Schroeder, MAK - Oesterreichisches Museum für angewandte Kunst - Austrian Museum of Applied Arts, Belvedere Museum, KHM - Kunsthistorisches Museum - Museum of Art History, Austrian Theatre Museum - Theatermuseum, Andrea Mayer, Austrian National Library - Oesterreichische Nationalbibliothek, Albertina
Featured
Sponsored Content