Leopold Museum Receives Historically Significant Klimt Painting
Lifestyle & Travel › Culture ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Leopold Museum of Vienna received an art-historically significant painting by Gustav Klimt. A Viennese academic couple donated the painting, which is about EUR 475,000 worth, to the museum in order to make it permanently accessible to the public and to the visitors of the museum.
The "Altar of Dionysus" by Gustav Klimt will be exhibited by the Leopold Museum. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain
The Leopold Museum received a painting by Gustav Klimt as a private donation.
The extremely generous donation comes from a Viennese academic couple who successfully secured the design for the ceiling painting …
