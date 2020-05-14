Sponsored Content
Austria Agrees to ESM Pandemic Crisis Support
People › Politicians ♦ Published: May 14, 2020; 11:31 ♦ (Vindobona)
The National Council has given its approval for financial aid within the framework of the ESM. Specifically, Finance Minister Blümel was authorized to approve a decision in the ESM Board of Governors to grant corona financial aid to all applicant ESM member states within the framework of the ESM Pandemic Crisis Support.
Finance Minister Gernot Blümel is the Austrian representative, who was authorised to approve a resolution in the ESM Board of Governors to provide financial assistance to Member States applying for ESM Pandemic Crisis Support. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
The Austrian representative Finance Minister Gernot Blümel, MBA (or his deputy) was authorised to approve a resolution in the ESM Board of Governors on Friday to provide financial assistance …
