Arab-Israeli Rapprochement in Vienna: Israel and Morocco Plant Friendship Tree

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: 4 hours ago; 10:19 ♦ (Vindobona)

Ambassador of Israel to Austria, Mr. Mordechai Rodgold, hosted the Ambassador of Morocco to Austria, Mr. Azzeddine Farhane, for the planting of a friendship cedar tree at the Embassy of Israel in Austria.

The Israeli and Moroccan Ambassadors to Austria planted a cedar tree (here: exemplary fully grown specimen) together to symbolize the normalization of relations between the two countries. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Nikos D. Karabelas / CC BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0)

The Ambassador of Israel to Austria, Mr. Mordechai Rodgold, hosted the Ambassador of Morocco to Austria, Mr. Azzeddine Farhane, for the planting of a ceremonial “friendship tree” at the Israeli Embassy in Vienna.

Also in attendance were Representatives of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Helmut Tichy and Counsellor Gerold Vollmer, the Chargé d’Affairs of the United States Embassy Mario Mesquita, and the President of The Jewish Community Oskar Deutsch. …

