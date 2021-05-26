Vienna and Israel Deepen Friendship

Lifestyle & TravelCulture ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:35 ♦ (Vindobona)

The City of Vienna proofs once again that it cherishes its Jewish Community and its good relations with Israel. For this sake, Mayor Michael Ludwig and Ambassador Mordechal Rodgold came together to set an example for fa deepening friendship.

Israeli Ambassador to Austria Mordechai Rodgold (right) and Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig (left) planted an almond tree as a symbol of friendship. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID

Israeli Ambassador to Austria, Mordechai Rodgold, and Vienna Mayor, Michael Ludwig, have set an example for a deepening friendship between the country of Israel and the City of Vienna. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Israeli Flag Over Austrian Federal Chancellery Causes Diplomatic Tensions with Iran (May 17)
Israel's President Visits Van der Bellen (March 19)
Meet the New Ambassador of the State of Israel, H.E. Mr. Mordechai Denis Paul Rodgold (December 3, 2019)
Read More
Vienna City Hall - Wiener Rathaus, Mordechai Denis Paul Rodgold, Vienna City Government - Magistrat der Stadt Wien, Michael Ludwig, Jewish Community, Israel
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter