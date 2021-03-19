Sponsored Content
Israel's President Visits Van der Bellen
Published: 2 hours ago; 10:10
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin came to the Hofburg in Vienna to discuss with Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen Israel's concerns regarding Iran and the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Austria's Federal President pleaded for a "way back to the negotiating table" with Iran hinting at the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which was negotiated in Vienna in 2015.
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (left) and Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen (right) met in Vienna. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin visited Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna.
The two politicians discussed bilateral relations, Israel's concerns regarding the hostile situation with Iran as well as the fight against the Covid-19 crisis. …
