Already Six Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in the VIC Community

While 4750 of the approximately 5000 international diplomats, scientists and support staff working at the VIC (UN in Vienna/UNODC, IAEA, UNIDO and CTBTO PrepCom) still have to work from home, it has been revealed that a total of six employees have now been infected with coronavirus.

Vienna International Centre: Sixth COVID-19 case - staff still stay at home until at least April 13. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

In addition to the two previously reported cases, there are now three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving staff members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), one at the VIC and two at Seibersdorf.

Furthermore, there is a confirmed case involving a staff member at the UN Office at Vienna (UNOV). …

