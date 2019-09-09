40th Anniversary of the VIC: Open House Day an Organizational Fiasco

Open House Day at VIC an Organizational Fiasco: Many visitors gave up disappointed and left the queue after some time of waiting. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

The queue of people that formed in front of the VIC Vienna International Centre on Sunday was probably the longest in the 40-year history of the VIC with an estimated length of 500 metres.

For more than a year the VIC, respectively the responsible suborganization UNIS (United Nations Information Service), has planned the event and has invited interested people via many channels for Sunday 8 September, from 14:00 to 17:00.

Thousands of interested people from 200 nations finally drew to the event.

Only a few hundred people were able to get into the buildings in time to participate in the prepared events and booths or to visit congress rooms.

The many others were astonished to learn that no organisational arrangements had been made for such a rush, and that a queue of at least 500 metres long with several thousand people had formed in front of the VIC buildings.

The queue ran from the visitors' entrance around Muhammad-Asad Square, and then further parallel to Wagramer Street down the ramp to the Coptic St Mark's Church at the corner to Kratochwjlestrasse.

The only visible UNIS employee was surprised by the situation, but did not see herself able to initiate organizational measures against the chaos.

Many visitors gave up disappointed and left the queue after some time of waiting.

Some people had travelled from far and expressed their displeasure.

The ridiculously short 3 hour period which the UN granted to the project was made absurd by the sometimes hours of waiting.

The hoped-for possibility of a guided tour, or another way of encountering the VIC, was not possible for two thirds of the visitors.

In view of such an obvious inability of the UN to really inform and involve the so-called public, voices could be raised that want to question the meaning and content of the so-called "International Headquarters Agreement", the agreement between the UN and the Republic of Austria.

The construction of the Vienna International Centre was completed in 1979, after 7 years of construction work. The VIC, also known locally as "UNO City", was officially inaugurated on 23 August 1979.

Today, around 5,000 employees from more than 125 countries are working to improve the lives of people around the world through the United Nations family of organisations and agencies in Vienna.