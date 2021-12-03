Additional Millions for the Fight Against Terrorism, Armed Conflict, and the COVID-19 Pandemic
The Austrian government has decided to provide millions of euros to help Tunisia, Libya, Palestine, and Jordan deal with the humanitarian crises they are facing. Read how this aid will be allocated and why Austria believes it is necessary.
Austria is providing € 7.1 million to assist with humanitarian crises in the Middle East and North Africa. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Heraldry, CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)
The Austrian government decided in the Council of Ministers to provide € 7.1 million from the Foreign Disaster Fund (AKF) to combat the humanitarian crises in Libya, Tunisia, Palestine, and Jordan. …
