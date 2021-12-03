Additional Millions for the Fight Against Terrorism, Armed Conflict, and the COVID-19 Pandemic

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: 16 minutes ago; 10:38 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Austrian government has decided to provide millions of euros to help Tunisia, Libya, Palestine, and Jordan deal with the humanitarian crises they are facing. Read how this aid will be allocated and why Austria believes it is necessary.

Austria is providing € 7.1 million to assist with humanitarian crises in the Middle East and North Africa. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Heraldry, CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

The Austrian government decided in the Council of Ministers to provide € 7.1 million from the Foreign Disaster Fund (AKF) to combat the humanitarian crises in Libya, Tunisia, Palestine, and Jordan. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Solidarity with Vietnam: Austria Sends 50,000 Vaccines (November 22)
Austrian Development Agency: An Additional 2 Million Euros for Afghanistan (September 16)
Aid Package for Afghanistan Approved by Austrian Federal Government (September 9)
Read More
UNHCR United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNRWA - UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, WFP World Food Programme, Tunisia, Terrorism, Syria, Refugees, Palestine, North Africa, Migration, Middle East, Michael Linhart, Libya, Jordan, IOM International Organization for Migration, ICRC International Committee of the Red Cross, Humanitarian Aid, COVID-19, Auslandskatastrophenfonds - Foreign Disaster Fund, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Council of Ministers
Featured
U.S. Senate Confirmed Victoria Kennedy to Be Ambassador to Austria
Austrian Compulsory Vaccination Bill Provides for Fines of up to 7,200 Euros
Sebastian Kurz Resigns from All Political Offices
Austria's Chancellor Schallenberg to Resign as well
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter