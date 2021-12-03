Additional Millions for the Fight Against Terrorism, Armed Conflict, and the COVID-19 Pandemic

Austria is providing € 7.1 million to assist with humanitarian crises in the Middle East and North Africa. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Heraldry, CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

The Austrian government decided in the Council of Ministers to provide € 7.1 million from the Foreign Disaster Fund (AKF) to combat the humanitarian crises in Libya, Tunisia, Palestine, and Jordan. …