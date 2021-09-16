Sponsored Content
Austrian Development Agency: An Additional 2 Million Euros for Afghanistan
At the United Nations donor conference for the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the Austrian Minister for Integration and Women's Affairs Susanne Raab announced that Austria will provide an additional 2 million euros in aid to Afghanistan. The aid is being made available through funds from the Austrian Development Aid Cooperation of the Austrian Austrian Development Agency (ADA) and the Austrian Foreign Ministry. The conference resulted in pledges of nearly double the amount of money that the UN had set as its goal.
Austrian Minister for Integration and Women's Affairs Susanne Raab (right) watching UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (left) at the UN donor conference for Afghanistan. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
The UN recently held a donor conference to raise money for the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The goal set by the UN was $606 million, and the pledges from various countries nearly doubled this, reaching roughly $1.2 billion. …
