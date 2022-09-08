Weekly Briefing: Latest Developments in Diplomacy

Take five minutes to catch up on this week’s essential news! / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Filip Nohe [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/deed.de)], modified and edited

Russo-Ukrainian War

A new framework agreement between Ukraine and Austria is to promote a strengthening of economic cooperation as well as the expansion of humanitarian aid on the ground. For this purpose, the Austrian Minister of Labour, Martin Kocher, and the Caritas Secretary General, Andreas Knapp, travelled to Ukraine.

The IAEA is highly alarmed by conditions at the Russian-occupied Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya, where staff overload and central warning and alarm systems threaten human error that could trigger a nuclear accident. To secure Europe's largest nuclear power plant, immediate measures, including a safety zone around the plant, are to be introduced to prevent a disaster.

Economic Developments and Business

The Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) strengthened its relations with Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Egypt. The AACC Secretary-General Mouddar Khouja met with important ambassadors and dignitaries from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Egypt.

The Austrian federal government has agreed on the long-discussed "electricity price brake" to cushion the high cost of energy. According to information from the federal government, each household will pay a lower electricity price for that share of electricity consumption which corresponds to 80 percent of the average consumption of an Austrian household in the previous year.

The alliance of oil exporting countries cuts production. Saudi Arabia and Russia are sending a clear signal to the West. With the cutback, the hopes of oil importers in Europe that they would at least be relieved of the burden of crude oil in the face of rapidly rising gas prices are fading.

Austria's Health Minister Johannes Rauch wants to renegotiate existing CoV vaccine contracts. Rauch said he wants to negotiate more flexibility with vaccine manufacturers at the informal meeting of EU health ministers in Prague.

Diplomacy in Vienna and the World

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer met with former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in Vienna at the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens. The Ban Ki-moon Centre awards scholarships to women and youth to promote the idea of global citizenship and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under the UN's 2030 Agenda.

An educational collaboration between Yad Vashem and the Austrian Parliament was formally established during the visit of the Director of the Holocaust Memorial, Dani Dayan. An agreement to work together against anti-Semitism was signed by Dani Dayan and Wolfgang Sobotka, the President of the National Council. Yad Vashem's partnership with a national parliament is the first of its kind in the world.

The 2022 Foreign Culture Conference on the theme of "Future Culture" was held in the Expedithalle of the Ankerbrot Factory in Vienna. It is primarily about eco-social, digital and ethical challenges and how these can be creatively solved with the help of art.

Following massive flooding in Pakistan as a result of the heavy monsoon rains that have been continuing for many weeks, the Austrian government is providing support on the ground with payments from the Austrian Foreign Ministry's Foreign Disaster Fund. Two million euros in emergency aid from the State Department's Foreign Disaster Fund will help Pakistan with the humanitarian crisis triggered by the climate disaster.

The OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities (HCNM) established the Ljubljana Guidelines on Integration of Diverse Societies 10 years ago to address challenges associated with managing integration processes in diverse societies.

The Foreign Minister of Honduras, Eduardo Enrique Reina García, met the Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg for a working meeting in Vienna. The discussions focused on bilateral and economic relations between Austria and Honduras, multilateral issues, as well as regional developments in Latin America. In addition the Foreign Minister of Honduras met with IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg welcomed the ambassadors to this year's Ambassadors' Conference of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, which takes place in Vienna and Klosterneuburg. The week-long conference brings together the heads of Austrian embassies and permanent representations to intensify the exchange among themselves and with their colleagues in Vienna.

Jean Graff, Luxembourg's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna, Helga Maria Schmid. Meet Ambassador Jean Graff, the new permanent representative of Luxembourg to the OSCE in Vienna.

What Else Happened This Week?

Austria's former Foreign Minister and ex-FPÖ politician Karin Kneissl explained at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok why she moved to Lebanon instead of Russia. The ex-politician will take part in a discussion tomorrow on a Russian export route in the Arctic Ocean.



