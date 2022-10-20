Weekly Briefing: Former Austrian Chancellor Kurz Incriminated

Take five minutes to catch up on this week’s essential news! / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Filip Nohe [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/deed.de)], modified and edited

Corruption in Austria

The former head of ÖBAG and Secretary General in the Ministry of Finance, Thomas Schmid, has heavily incriminated ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP), his former close companion, in the Casag proceedings triggered by the Ibiza video and wants to become a state witness in the proceedings against Kurz. This was announced by the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA).

Although much was already relatively well known in the investigations by the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKSta) triggered by the Ibiza affair, Schmid has provided a great deal of new material in the cases surrounding appointments to posts, tax and advertising deals in the Austrian government. In Austrian politics, a new crisis is now brewing for the ÖVP-Green coalition government.

Austria building bilateral partnerships

Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and Greece's Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi announced the joint fight against the "trafficking mafia" at a working meeting in Vienna's Herrengasse. The protection of the EU's external border against illegal migration is a top priority.

The German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and her Austrian counterpart Gerhard Karner recently discussed the current migration issue on the sidelines of the EU Council of Interior Ministers. Karner insisted on a joint approach. Furthermore, the two discussed the preparations for the upcoming "Berlin Process".

Iran Protests

At the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, the Austrian Foreign Minister criticised Iran's behaviour, which has always been "part of the circumvention constructions" surrounding the EU sanctions against Russia. Other topics discussed at the Council were the ongoing missile attacks in Ukraine and the EU enlargement around Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Diplomacy in Vienna and the World

As of today, the Austrian Volker Türk is in office as the new United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Already experienced, Türk has dedicated his life to championing human rights and will act as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights as of today.

In order to support states that have been hit particularly hard by national or international conflicts as well as by natural disasters and climate change, the Austrian Federal Government made 8 million euros available from the Foreign Disaster Fund. The money will go to organisations that are active in Yemen and East Africa.

The capitals of Austria and Turkey, Vienna and Ankara, will intensify their cooperation in the future. Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig received the Mayor of Ankara, Mansur Yavas, in the City Hall. Both mayors signed a cooperation agreement to this effect in Vienna City Hall.

The recently presented Europe and Foreign Policy Report 2021 outlines the foreign policy problems and challenges that Austria, but also Europe, had to deal with in the past year.

For the 9th time, the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs presents the Intercultural Achievement Awards (IAA) to international and national projects. The award ceremony was opened by Secretary General for Foreign Affairs, Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, at the Vienna Jazz Club Porgy & Bess.

Economic Developments and Business

The City of Vienna established an advisory committee on energy supply, which will work as a crisis unit on energy supply issues. Together with the crisis unit that has existed since the Covid pandemic, it is to accompany the preparations for the winter and make proposals for measures to secure energy supplies.

The great potential for Austrian companies that emanates from the so-called tiger states in Asia was the main point of the Asia conference recently held by the WKO. Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and South Korea are considered global hotspots for innovation and new technologies.

The European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator programme is designed to help Europe's most promising innovators achieve an international market breakthrough. Four Austrian companies are also among the 75 start-ups that have received funding.

Living in cities is expensive. A study by management consultants Mercer ranks the most expensive cities in the world. Vienna is ranked high as one of the most expensive cities in Europe. Read on if you want to know where life is most expensive.

What Else Happened This Week?

The strike by Eurowings pilots continues, and passengers in Vienna are also affected. After the strikes it has become known that already 18 flights have been canceled, will not be carried out tomorrow another 14 flights, the airport announced. Destinations in Germany such as Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne and Stuttgart are particularly affected.



