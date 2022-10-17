As of today, the Austrian Volker Türk is the new United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Today, the former Under-Secretary-General for Policy in the Executive Office of the United Nations Secretary-General took up his post in New York.

Volker Türk has dedicated his long and distinguished career to the promotion of universal human rights, in particular the international protection of people who are among the most vulnerable in the world: Refugees and stateless persons. To learn more about him, read this Vindobona article.

"We need to regain the universality of human rights" – UN Human Rights Chief @volker_turk.



The promotion of #HumanRights is a global effort, and everyone needs to play their part: "all hands on deck," he says.



Meet our new High Commissioner: https://t.co/RdDgPEEthf pic.twitter.com/oWwNR0KCke — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) October 17, 2022

Upon taking office, the Austrian said he was convinced that "human rights are the common language of humanity." He insisted that as humanity we need a human rights system that speaks to all people.

Taking office on 17 October as the eighth UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Türk stressed that he will "always be guided - first and foremost - by the impact of our work on the people we serve.

"Türk is also looking forward to connecting with young people as he did in his previous roles at the UN - hoping to inspire young people in the same way they inspire him."I want to give an image of human rights that changes us as a society, that shows us how we treat each other, how we treat communities, how we take care of each other," he said.

"And that is what human rights is all about. We need to pass this on to future generations and especially to the young people of today."

Heute tritt Volker Türk sein Amt als Hoher Kommissar der Vereinten Nationen für Menschenrechte an. Erfahren Sie mehr über seine bemerkenswerte Karriere im Dienst der Förderung der allgemeinen Menschenrechte - https://t.co/R5HXPtzeQT #HumanRights pic.twitter.com/2WCmx6sP4E — UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) October 17, 2022

Turk said his calling to human rights began at the age of 15, when he learned about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) at school. He read about children his age who could not go to school in rural areas in other parts of the world, which made them extremely vulnerable.

He also worked with homeless people in Austria and with refugees and migrants.

Türk studied international law in order to defend the rights of vulnerable populations - a task he performs both as a lawyer and in his various roles at the United Nations."The Universal Declaration of Human Rights touched me deeply," he says. "It has stayed with me ever since."

