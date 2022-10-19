Ankara and Vienna Sign Cooperation Agreement

According to Vienna's mayor Michael Ludwig, good "cooperation between cities leads not only to promoting the climate between cities but also the climate between their inhabitants." / Picture: © Turkish and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

Cooperation between Ankara and Vienna is to be intensified over the next four years. Therefore, Vienna's mayor Michael Ludwig received the mayor from Ankara, Mansur Yavaş. The exchange and subsequent agreement will focus on topics important for a sustainable future.

Specifically, the two cities agreed on overarching key objectives such as climate protection, resource efficiency, and participation and social cohesion. The main focus of the mutual exchange is on innovative concepts and practical experiences, such as intelligent mobility solutions, sustainable waste management and climate change adaptation measures.

In @Stadt_Wien leben rund 200.000 Menschen mit türkischen Wurzeln. Sie leisten einen ganz wichtigen gesellschaftlichen, sozialen und wirtschaftlichen Beitrag. Mir ist es daher wichtig, Beziehungen der Freundschaft und Zusammenarbeit mit den türkischen Metropolen zu knüpfen. /1 pic.twitter.com/zANa5bEP7p — Michael Ludwig (@BgmLudwig) October 19, 2022

"The cooperation agreement between Vienna and Ankara, which we are both signing today, renews the good and trusting cooperation between two capitals," Ludwig stressed. He referred to the approximately 200,000 people living in Vienna who have roots in Turkey: "They make a very important social, societal and economic contribution."

Even if there are tensions between the countries from time to time, it is the cities' mission to help improve the climate between people again, Ludwig found. His counterpart from Ankara agreed. "Problems such as wars or climate change show once again how important good cooperation is," said Yavas, who has been mayor of Ankara since 2019. Ankara could benefit from this cooperation, according to mayor Yavas. "After all, Vienna has often been named the most livable city in the world in the past," added the mayor of the Turkish city.

Yeni dünyanın gerekleri olan akıllı şehirleşme, global sorunların birlikte çözüme kavuşturulması gibi birçok alanda iş birliği ve dostluk protokolü imzaladık.



Kıymetli misafirperverlikleri için Sn. Michael Ludwig'e teşekkür ediyorum. — Mansur Yavaş (@mansuryavas06) October 19, 2022

It was also agreed that the cities will exchange ideas in the field of historical heritage preservation and, where possible, organize joint events in both cities to deepen cultural and economic ties. The agreement also contributes to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals defined in the United Nations "Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development". The continuous exchange of knowledge and experience will promote the sustainable development of both cities in the sense of Goals 11 "Sustainable Cities and Communities" and 17 "Partnerships to Achieve the Goals".

Relations between Vienna and Turkey

Vienna has long-standing, sometimes intensive relations with Turkish cities. In 2011, a cooperation agreement was drawn up with Istanbul, and in 2012 with the capital Ankara. Both agreements were signed by former mayor Michael Häupl.

A renewal of the agreement with Istanbul is being considered, the term of which expired in 2015. In 2021, the city of Istanbul expressed its interest to the city of Vienna to revive the cooperation through cooperation projects. Due to the pandemic, this has not been possible so far. There are also ongoing visits by delegations from Vienna to Turkey and Turkish representatives to Vienna.

