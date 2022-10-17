Vienna Airport Affected by Eurowings Pilots' Strike

Vienna International Airport recommends that travelers keep themselves informed about their flights and whether they are affected by the strike of the Eurowings pilots. / Picture: © Vienna Airport / Flughafen Wien AG / Roman Boensch

The german labor union for pilots, Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), has called on its members at Eurowings Germany to go on strike for three days. Only flights operated by Eurowings Deutschland are affected by the strike call, not those operated by Eurowings Europe. Eurowings Discover, which operates from Frankfurt and Munich, is also not affected by the strike call.

The strike was called for three days from today to Wednesday and for the time being, there were no signs of a rapprochement in the wage dispute, according to ORF. Lufthansa's low-cost subsidiary and the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union each blamed the other for the action.

According to ORF, the strike affected around 25,000 passengers at the beginning of the week alone, paralyzing half of the airline's flight operations.

The airline canceled numerous connections at the airports in Düsseldorf, Cologne, Hamburg, Berlin and Stuttgart. In total, around 240 of 488 flights were canceled, according to Eurowings. According to negotiators, both sides are looking for solutions behind the scenes.

Since destinations in western Germany are primarily affected, passengers flying this route, in particular, should be warned of cancellations. But at least one rotation (arrival and departure) to Dusseldorf and Cologne will take place. The Viennese airport recommends that travelers keep themselves informed.

Vienna International Airport

Eurowings

Vereinigung Cockpit