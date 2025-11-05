Vienna Stock Exchange Launches CEE Thematic Indices on AI, Defense, and Ukraine's Reconstruction

With the CECE (Central European Clearinghouses & Exchanges Index) brand, the Vienna Stock Exchange aims to demonstrate its expertise as an index specialist for Central and Eastern Europe. / Picture: © Wiener Börse AG / VSE Vienna Stock Exchange

The CECE UA Reconstruction (CECE UA RECON), a 19-stock index, brings together companies from sectors such as basic industries, industrial goods & services, telecommunications, utilities, and finance that could play a key role in the expected multi-billion-dollar reconstruction of Ukraine. The majority of the listed companies are from Poland, with five Austrian companies – Erste Group, Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), Wienerberger, STRABAG, and PORR – underscoring the close economic ties between the two countries.

The CECE AI Infrastructure Index (CECE AI INF) reflects the enormous investment needs in artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in energy generation, data networks, and data centers. The 18 stocks comprise AI companies or infrastructure providers across the technology, telecommunications, and utilities sectors. Members include energy suppliers ČEZ (Czechia) and VERBUND (Austria), Polish software company Asseco, Telekom Austria, and Styrian printed circuit board manufacturer AT&S.

In view of rising defense spending in Europe, the 14-stock CECE Defense (CECE DEF) index tracks companies from the CEE region that are positioned along the value chain in the defense sector. Examples include aluminum specialists Grupa Kęty (Poland) and AMAG Austria Metall, Austrian communications and information systems provider Frequentis, and Czech companies Primoco UAV (drone manufacturer) and Colt CZ.

The methodology of the new benchmarks stipulates that the indices each comprise the largest and most liquid companies in the respective thematic areas. Weighting is based on free float capitalization, with a maximum weight per index member limited to 20%. The composition is reviewed every six months in March and September (source: Vienna Stock Exchange press release).

Vienna Stock Exchange